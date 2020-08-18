It’s Okay Not To Be Okay series is keeping a secret

The writer of this K-Drama revealed which story inspired the writing of Psycho But It’s Okay. This year has brought us many incredible releases in the world of K-Dramas and one of the most emotional and successful so far was It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. The development of the story caught the fans who with each chapter were able to connect with the characters, but this story hides a very special message.

Jo Yong, the writer of the drama, shared what inspired her to write this story, but also revealed that she tried to leave a message that will accompany viewers throughout their lives. Keep reading and find out what it is about.

To begin with, Jo Yong explained that loneliness is a feeling known to everyone, even those who experience fewer feelings. For that reason, it is important that when someone seeks warmth through the company of others, we do not reject their approach.

Jo Young said then that, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay is a story about growth that shows that no villain is impossible to beat when there is more than one person willing to beat her, showing that their union will be the key to finding strength.

But the inspiration to create the story comes from a story that the writer experienced firsthand, as she used to date a man who also suffered from a personality disorder, however, she did not know how to handle the situation at the time.

Through the character Gang Tae, I wanted to apologize for not having acted properly back then.

Jo Young found in It’s Okay Not to Be Okay a way to express what she felt, apologize and at the same time heal the feelings that have accompanied her since then.



