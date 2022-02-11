It’s Official: Samsung Cancels The Galaxy Note Series

Samsung: In the summer of 2020 we saw the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and what the general public did not know was that we were facing the last of the Note mobiles, perhaps temporarily or perhaps forever. Almost a year later, in March 2021 and with the Samsung Galaxy S21 already in stores, at a meeting of shareholders and partners and after months of rumors about the cancellation of the Note range, DJ Koh, co-CEO of Samsung, pointed out indirectly to the complication of putting two range caps of different series in a year in which the semiconductor crisis was hitting hard.

Then, already in summer, on the date that the Note 21 should have been presented, Samsung preferred to launch the third iterations of its flexible smartphones, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Again it was said that the Galaxy Note had not been canceled, but delayed due to circumstances. We jump to half a year later, to the week in which the Samsung Galaxy S22 was presented. And to the same week that we said goodbye to the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Samsung Galaxy Note canceled

Already last year, the Galaxy Fold 3 came with support for the S-Pen, until then exclusive to the Note range. And just of the three new models of the S22 presented, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not compatible with an S-Pen, but has its own S-Pen implemented inside the body of the terminal. It’s basically a Galaxy Note 22, but rebranded. And this has led us to think that we are saying goodbye to the series that began 11 years ago, in October 2011, and that according to Wikipedia was “discontinued in December 2021”.

As explained by the head of Samsung Mobile, TM Roh, to the Bloomberg site, “In the short term, our operation will focus on a two-way strategy: the flagship S series in the first half of the year and the innovative folding line in the second. half”. A strategy that will be maintained by the company “until there is another breakthrough, and we are working hard to make this happen.”

Galaxy S Ultra is the new Note

Therefore, Samsung will focus on the premium segment to boost growth. It will roll out the Galaxy Note’s salient features to other models, introduce new categories in the Z series of foldable phones, and even some new form factor in the next three years, according to Roh.

So for now we say goodbye to the Galaxy Note, and now Samsung’s main appointments of the year will be the Galaxy S to dominate the mobile market in the first half of the year, and its flexible models for the second half and increasingly enhance this foldable smartphone sub-market.