“IT’S NOT HER, IT’S ME!” – Prince Harry Takes The Blame For Meghan Markle’s Biggest Criticism, Admits That Megxit Was His Decision

Since the infamous Megxit, we have just heard tabloid stories and speculation from outside sources about the possibility of this. Until now, no one knew what really happened behind the closed doors of the royal family. After years of continuous rags and media coverage, a member of the royal family has finally opened up. This is none other than the detached Prince Harry. The Duke told everything he could remember about the tragic incident.

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading [negative stories]. To see my brother’s office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.” —Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/WqbukpmMsk — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

From the reasons that lit the fire in the family, to how a completely different source was staged as an obvious reason in front of the media, he said it all. Talking about Duchess Meghan Markle, who bore the blame for all the misunderstandings, the prince finally dispelled the feeling of guilt in front of his wife. So what exactly did he say?

Prince Harry defends his Wife Meghan Markle from the Infamous Megxit

It is well known that the whole world considers Meghan Markle responsible for the tragedy of the royal family. From the British media to world journalists and reporters, everyone criticized the Duchess for erecting a wall between families. Prince Harry, however, has revealed all of this in his latest six-part Netflix docu-series. “IT’S NOT HER, IT’S ME!” the duke declared in front of the world. He clearly emphasized the fact that the decision to leave the family was entirely his.

Prince Harry says it was his decision to leave the UK, not Meghan's, in Netflix docuseries https://t.co/gJNlg1jVQb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 15, 2022

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in." —Prince Harry on the January 2020 “Sandringham Summit” pic.twitter.com/8jSYmZZstr — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

After heated arguments with the family at the final discussion at Sandringham, the Palace released exit documents without his knowledge. Earlier in the series, he claimed he had no idea about it. “Nobody asked me,” he said. After an amazing meeting with indifferent family members, Prince Harry finally answered the phone. “We need to get out of here,” he said.

Harry: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that… [Meghan] burst into floods of tears, because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother… and yet they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” https://t.co/x3P7815tkc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

Before completing the piece, he also made it clear that “Megan never wanted to leave.” The Duchess, according to the Duke, burst into tears after Harry told her the same thing.

