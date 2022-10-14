“It’s not fair”: Ander Herrera Comes To Marcus Rashford’s Defense Over Unfair Comparisons

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has called for patience with the club’s chances of returning to glory.

In an interview with ESPN , Herrera said: “Everything takes time. Liverpool have not won trophies for a long time, and now they are replenishing their trophy cabinet again.”

“I’m sure the same will happen with United. I’m sure it won’t take 30 years.”

Herrera confirmed his affection for his former employers, saying that United is still his club and that he loves the Reds very much. He confirmed that he still follows the club, watches games and keeps in touch with some players, mainly David de Gea.

The 33-year-old footballer praised his Spanish compatriot, calling the goalkeeper one of the best in the world in his position.

On De Gea and the criticism he has received this season: “For me, David [de Gea] has had more ups than downs. He is improving every day. Elsewhere, I think he’s doing well this season. I’m not worried at all.”

Another player who came to the fore during Herrera’s interview is Marcus Rashford.

Herrera defended the Englishman, saying that it was unfair for fans to compare the striker with Messi and Ronaldo.

According to Herrera, Rashford is a player who can change the rules of the game.

“He matters when he is in good shape and in a good moment, and now he has the best teacher [Ronaldo],” he said.

“We are unfair to Rashford. He cannot be compared to Messi and Cristiano.”

The Athletic Bilbao midfielder asked why Ronaldo doesn’t play anymore under Eric ten Haga.

He admitted that although the five-time winner of the Golden Ball is not the same as he once was, he is still a scorer who can easily score more than 20 goals per season and fight hard for the team.

United fans will be delighted with Herrera’s staunch defence of the current squad of players. The faithful of Old Trafford still have fond memories of Herrera and the contribution he made during his stay at the Theater of Dreams.