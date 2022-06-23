It’s not a honeymoon, but Britney Spears is by the pool and rocking a colorful bikini, enjoying family life in a new home

Looks like Britney Spears is starting a new life. The former pop star, released from 13 years of custody less than a year ago, was finally able to marry Sam Asgari after the couple met in 2016. Roman’s luxury looked like a fairy tale with her carriage drawn by horses in the Cinderella style. , exchanging vows in front of a wall of gorgeous pink and white roses and dancing in the night with friends, among whom were Paris Hilton and Madonna. Moving into a new home may have prevented the newlyweds from going on their honeymoon, but Spears and Asgari seem to be enjoying their new digs.

The “Gimme More” singer and personal trainer spent their early days as husband and wife, moving into their new 11,650-square-foot mansion. It is reported that they purchased an estate for $ 11.8 million in the same Calabasas area where Britney Spears’ two sons live with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears is as beautiful as ever with her summer hairstyle. However, apparently, the stress of getting married and buying a house at the same time could get to the “Crossroads” actress, since her signature had emoticons with blowing her nose and a face with a thermometer. However, if she was under the weather, it didn’t seem to affect her too much. Spears said she enjoys spending time inside and outside her new mansion, her yard is “sick,” and she even went down the slide into her pool several times. Add to this that her husband is cooking her a steak, and the pop princess says, “Life is beautiful.”

Speaking of Sam Asgari, with whom Britney Spears apparently “hit the jackpot,” he also seems to have taken advantage of the new pool, as a video in his wife’s post showed him diving from a height from a springboard and then splashing in the water to attract the attention of his dog.

In addition to a large pool and water slide, the couple’s home is located on 1.6 acres, and is also said to have a huge kitchen, a home theater and a room specially designed for gift wrapping. While some celebrity families may not be so nice to their exes moving into their neighborhood (in particular, Kanye West is buying a house across the street from Kim Kardashian), Kevin Federline doesn’t seem upset that Sean and Jayden’s mom has become a neighbor. Although he was surprised by the move, K-Fed’s lawyer said that as long as the “peace and tranquility” of the former backup dancer is not violated, Spears can do whatever she pleases.

Perhaps, as soon as things settle down a bit, Britney Spears and Sam Asgari will be able to go on their honeymoon, but now it’s nice to see how the couple is enjoying the first days of their marriage. Let’s hope she’s more focused on the happiness of her new life and not feeling too much stress because of the ongoing feud between her and her family, as well as because of the recently heated feud with Kelly Clarkson (which hopefully stopped after the talk show host kind of responded) Be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to find out which shows will premiere in the near future.