It’s Jennie Turning 25 And The Blind Fills Her Lovingly

BLACKPINK member Jennie has received a lot of love from her fans on her birthday.

One of the BLACKPINK members is celebrating her birthday, and it’s about the beautiful and talented Jennie. The BLINKS (fans) have made an event to fill the artist with love that she is reaching 25 years old.

One of the things that most characterizes K-Pop fandom is their amazing way of celebrating their idols’ birthdays. And the BLINKS were not far behind, which is why, starting today, January 15, they decided to make a virtual celebration for Jennie’s birthday.

The BLACKPINK star was born on January 16, 1996, and although in Mexico and Latin America it is still January 15, in South Korea, Jennie is already having her birthday; so fans will have two days to celebrate the singer and dancer.

Feliz cumpleaños a esta mujer tan hermosa y talentosa y que siempre me saca una sonrisa te amooo #PricelessJennieDay #BonJennieversaire #빛이나는_제니의_모든날이_찬란하길 pic.twitter.com/OON9c0yn6n — Brenda H.M (@xzxvxzxvi) January 15, 2021

In social networks, the hashtag #PricelessJennieDay became a trend. Where the followers of the famous K-Pop group dedicated thousands of messages of love and congratulations to the young woman, as well as videos, images and other ways of expressing her admiration and affection for the artist.

Jennie receives adorable gift from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

One of the BP colleagues who decided to surprise Jennie on her 25th birthday was Jisoo, her oldest member. She gave him some adorable stuffed animals in the shape of a turtle and a rabbit, and with a video on social networks, fans could see the tender gift.

Jennie, who belongs to the agency YG Entertainment, recently became the most listened to K-Pop soloist on Spotify thanks to her song “Solo”. This, after she outplayed PSY and her hit “Gangnam Style.”

The singer’s loyal fans hope that this 2021 the artist will release a new song as a solo artist, after the spectacular album that she premiered with BLACKPINK in 2020, “The Album”.