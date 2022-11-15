“It’s going to be really wild” — a former Google employee who starred in the “Social Dilemma” (Netflix) on Elon Musk and on Twitter.

Every day ​​Elon Musk and his Twitter are becoming more and more worthy of a Netflix documentary. The owner of Tesla, who is the richest billionaire in the world, is now trying his hand at something new. And while it’s nice to try something new, perhaps buying one of the most chaotic social media platforms without prior experience is not the best way out. But given the fact that he’s Elon Musk, and even though everything he touches can’t magically turn into gold, he can definitely give you an equation that will help you get a lot of gold.

Within weeks of taking over Twitter, Elon Musk cut half of the platform’s workforce and became a meme. While most of us are watching the chaos unfold, it’s interesting to hear what the tech experts have to say about it. Joe Toscano, the founder and CEO of DataGrade, a former Google employee, and also featured in the exciting Netflix documentary series “The Social Dilemma,” gave his five kopecks for Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

What can a tech guy say about Twitter under Elon Musk?

In The Social Dilemma, Joe Toscano, who remained a Google consultant, joked to show the world how social networks are designed to be addictive. Musk’s Twitter feed “will either go to the moon or it will definitely sink,” Toscano told Fox News. It looks like Elon Musk is honoring his 2017 tweet “Fly me to the moon” and taking Twitter with him.

After acquiring Twitter through a multimillion-dollar deal, Elon Musk dissolved the board of directors. The Tesla owner has also introduced paid verification, which, according to Toscano, he has already presented in the book “Automation of Humanity”, which he wrote in 2018.

Unlike many users who believe that the bluebird is doomed, Joe Toscano is one of the few who wants to believe that Musk has a plan.

“I believe he makes decisions that he thinks are right for the company he bought,” Toscano said.

The billionaire spoke about freedom of speech on the platform as soon as he bought it. However, when he became a joke himself, the Tesla owner quickly started suspending accounts. With Twitter’s fate still in question, you can watch Joe Toscano lay out some real facts in the “Social Dilemma” on Netflix.