It’s funny that Y and Golden Child’s JangJun became the lead-employees in the MV ‘POPPIN’

Continue releasing special MVs from their group mates, this time Y and JangJun presented a hilarious appearance in the ‘POPPIN’ music video.

The music video for the song titled ‘POPPIN’ has been released today (07/09) at 20.00 WIB.

Through the music video, Y and JangJun act like leaders and employees with all their emotions while in the office.

Previously, Joochan and Bomin had also released a song entitled ‘Singing in the Rain’ on September 6, 2021.

Immediately, we witnessed the hilarious appearance of Y and JangJun through the music video for the song ‘POPPIN’ below.