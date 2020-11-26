It’s EXO Chanyeol’s birthday today, he became an idol?

Netizens and EXO fans organized a virtual party for Chanyeol’s birthday celebration. The SM Entertainment idol’s career is very interesting and reflects his talent for music.

Chanyeol was born on November 27, 1992, in the city of Seoul in South Korea. The idol started dreaming of being a singer after watching the movie ‘School of Rock’, took drum lessons and was part of various bands.

The interpreter of ‘Lucky One’ was crowned with the best model of 2008 in the Smart Model Contest competition and entered SM Entertainment as a trainee through Casting System, his training period lasted 4 years.

Chanyeol was included in EXO’s original lineup due to his skills in dancing, rapping, and singing, the group that would debut with two sub-units that would promote in China and South Korea.

FANS COMMEMORATE EXO’S CHANYEOL’S BIRTHDAY IN A SPECIAL WAY

The musician explored other facets, including conducting variety shows and musicals, starred in and participated in different dramas such as: ‘EXO Next Door’, ‘Welcome To Royal Villa’, ‘Memories Of the Alhambra’ and ‘Secret Queen Makers’.

The composer’s voice accompanied other series and lent his voice to the soundtracks of ‘Goblin’, where he collaborated with Punch.

This date could not go unnoticed, fans have a lot of affection for Chanyeol, he showed them his real personality, and EXO-L organized an online celebration for the ‘Stay With Me’ singer.

Fans of the rapper created the #HappyChanyeolDay trend, posted cute messages wishing the EXO member a happy day, some netizens posted special videos and images they created to celebrate LOEY’s birthday.

Other hashtags that took over social networks were #HBDLOEY and #MusicianLOEYDay, the mentions became a trending topic on the Twitter platform due to the number of posts dedicated to Chanyeol.

Are you a fan of EXO singers and rappers? We invite you to visit … TEST: Which EXO member would ask for your phone number?



