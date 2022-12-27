There was a lot of excitement and anticipation when Henry Cavill got a cameo in Black Adam. Unfortunately, it was in vain after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that they would like to focus on the young life of Superman. These changes in the DC universe shocked fans that the British actor will not play Superman. Soon after, there was a new update about the long-awaited superhero movie that amazed fans.

Dwayne Johnson, who played the main role in “Black Adam”, said that this project will not be implemented in the near future. Moreover, the executives are reportedly planning to reboot the DCU with a new cast that will fit their new vision. Currently, the only exception seems to be Zachary Levi, who may still have a promising future with the franchise, and he may continue to play a superhero. But these large-scale changes also discouraged him, because he wanted to work with these shelved actors.

Zachary Levi spoke about the departure of Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson from Washington

Zachary Levi recently posted a video on his Instagram dedicated to the changes taking place in the DC universe. In the video, he talked about the departure of Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson, which shocked fans. The 42-year-old star asked all DC fans to take a deep breath, as it was overwhelming for everyone.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

“I know we’ve seen some characters, some actors who are leaving. And I know it’s difficult. It’s difficult even for me, you know what I mean? Levi declared.

The American actor continued that he was looking forward to working with the star of Enola Holmes and Rock. However, after large-scale changes, this may not be possible, and Gunn has other plans.

Fans can guess why Levi said that, because Black Adam and Shazam are rivals in the comics. Thus, the duo had a chance to make a film about their rivalry, but the prospects for this are still zero. On the other hand, Superman was the mentor and icon of this superhero, and they could team up in the Justice League. Unfortunately, all these possibilities were overshadowed by James Gunn’s decision.

Despite this, Levi hopes that Gunn and Peter Safran know what they are doing, and in his Instagram post asked fans to believe in the current DCU leaders.

When it comes to DCU, things are currently in limbo until Gunn and Safran announce their plans next year. But at the moment, the only confirmation we have is that Zachary Levi will return to the big screen in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods on March 17, 2023.