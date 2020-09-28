It’s “Completely Different” from Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The title development team exposes the differences between their project and Nintendo’s work. They recognize that it was a source of inspiration.

Genshin Impact is now available for free worldwide for PS4, PC and mobile devices under a free to play business model. Chinese studio miHoYo, after the successful Honkai Impact 3rd on iOS, Android and computer, is now facing its first major project with a version for consoles, an Action RPG whose artistic commitment is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite being very different in the playable, the development team has not hesitated to explain to MeriStation their essential differences.

“The essential thing is to play with several characters and use elemental reactions in battles”

In a digital encounter with this medium, the Genshin Impact team assumes that “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a popular and respected product in the industry, and our developers also have a lot of respect for it.” Not surprisingly, a year ago they wrote to their players to let them know that “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was one of our sources of inspiration at the beginning of the project. It inspired us to develop this open world action RPG, Genshin Impact. “



