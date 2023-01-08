Working alongside Keanu Reeves can be a daunting task, and Ana de Armas seems to have gotten used to it by now. The Canadian actor is synonymous with his action-packed series “John Wick”, which boasts an amazing soundtrack and exciting fight scenes and breaks all Hollywood stereotypes in a market saturated with special effects, explosions and fast editing.

While Keanu Reeves’ physical talents are on full display in the existing three chapters, the now Oscar-winning, Cuban-American actor has also jumped on the bandwagon for some interesting wall-to-wall action and gunplay in his long-awaited spin. Go away, Ballerina. Although they kept everything a secret, the blonde recently talked about what it’s like to work together with an action tycoon.

Ana de Armas on her experience working with action hero Keanu Reeves

On January 1, 2023, de Armas, one of the best works in Hollywood, decided to look at the “Evening Show with Jimmy Fallon”, where they told about her favorite taste of ice cream, how she got into the image of Marilyn Monroe, and her experience of filming “Ballerina”. The shooting, apparently, forced the actress to “Get knives” to suffer. Nevertheless, working with Reeves has been a pleasure for her so far. Besides, being familiar with his “no pain, no gain” work ethic, she couldn’t complain about all the bruises, aches and pains.

“Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man was just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts. And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore,'” de Armas shared with Fallon, teasing the brutal fight between John Wick and Rooney. For the uninformed, Rooney is reportedly a ballerina who will do anything to avenge her murdered family. Perhaps this is a sequel that will satisfy John Wick fans in many ways.

And from the little information provided by Ana de Armas, one can safely say one thing. Both Keanu Reeves and de Armas will face a Takken-Esque clash.

