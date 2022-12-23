It’s All About Perspective, But Liverpool Must Take Into Account The Exit From The League Cup

After the forced winter holidays dedicated to the World Cup finally ended, we returned to competitive club football at the Etihad, and for the fans it was basically a case of continuing from where they left off.

Depending on your point of view, the end of Liverpool’s defense in the League Cup was a drift into the abyss of despair, while at the other end of the spectrum, many regarded it as a potential positive moment.

This means that we celebrated the return of club football, crossing the line between pain and ambivalence, and eventually adopted both concepts little by little.

Whatever the opponent, the defeat against Man City cannot be painless.

This is Chinese bitterness from defeats, and it is annoying whenever it happens, as it offends our legitimate sense of football class superiority when it comes to our relationship with the winners of the English lottery.

The same feeling was when we lost to Chelsea, funded by Abramovich, and this feeling will be repeated when Newcastle starts winning against us. As a collective, we are a set of football snobs, and we bring most of our anxiety on ourselves.

Saves and skips

Simply put, relegation from the League Cup is not the end of the world.

In a season when so much football will be postponed for the next five months, and there is a very precarious prospect of whether we will qualify for the Champions League next season or not, the extra four matches that we would need to keep the trophy is absolutely not necessary in the grand scheme of all 2022/23.

Everything will be a priority if Liverpool achieve their goals by the end of May.

While last season was a wild and ultimately unrequited mission to pursue a planned quadruple, this time it’s all about simplifying our needs. If the rival teams stuff their plates with extra games, then everything is fine.

On the one hand, it would be great to keep the League Cup, win the competition for the tenth time, and at the Etihad the result could easily have been in our favor.

We like to deal with certain and absolute concepts, and we often evaluate ourselves on the principle of “all or nothing”, but the boundaries between success and failure are sometimes very thin. Although there are a lot of shades of gray.

For every heroic block and save by Kaoimhin Kelleher, Darwin Nunez missed three golden opportunities.

The goals Liverpool conceded were mostly avoidable; a more thoughtful approach to kicking the ball away from Joe Gomez would have been crucial to preventing the first goal, while more attention to resuming play after the break would have helped prevent the second goal. As for the third, we were ruined by a well-developed, but simple standard.

Conversely, our hosts were not stable in everything, twice allowing us to return to equal conditions. As a game it was a bit crazy, and Jurgen Klopp set himself up to win, not to endure.

This is what happens when you starve for six weeks from competitive football, and the first time you go on the field against your sworn enemy.

Tunnel vision

There was friendly friendliness on the sideline, and the united party line was one example of how much both managers enjoyed the event. While we were all handed an open letter in the days leading up to the game to behave ourselves and love our noisy neighbor, we were, of course, serenaded with ballads about poverty anyway.

No amount of chatter will prevent gopnik from remaining gopnik.

In about two weeks we will start defending the FA Cup, and most likely it will go the same way as our defense of the League Cup.

History indicates that Liverpool tried to protect the competition, this is something that we have never managed to keep in any of the other seven times we have tried to do this, the closest of which was when we reached the semi-finals in 1990.

It is better to direct our attention to correcting the situation in the Premier League, which we started doing before the break in the World Cup, having won consecutive victories over Tottenham and Southampton.

The year 2022 is coming to an end with a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrardless, and a visit from Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City, two rivals who also had a slight increase in prospects during the first exchanges. November, before we were all forced to temporarily mothball the season.

Either side of Wolverhampton’s visit to the FA Cup third round will be Premier League outings to Brentford and Brighton before Chelsea arrive at Anfield. This creates a slightly treacherous landscape in which Liverpool will have to navigate in order to break into the top four.

Two months before the Champions League starts again, and the task of defeating the Real Madrid team that has become our kryptonite, even if that happens, we can now use a much-needed narrow vision in the Premier League. , and we will need to make it count.