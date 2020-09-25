It’s About Time will have coop and competitive multiplayer

According to a publication already deleted by the IGN Spain website, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have, for the first time in the canonical franchise, cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes on the local network. The multiplayer will support 2 to 4 players, with Crash, Coco, Fake Crash and Fake Coco available as selectable heroes.

One of the multiplayer modes will be the Checkpoint Race, where players will race back and forth trying to reach different checkpoints more quickly during the course. For each competitor, it will be possible to follow the design of his opponent, since a silhouette of each runner will appear constantly showing how he is positioning in relation to the other runners.

Crate Combo is a box destruction dispute in which the objective is to break as many boxes as possible in a quick sequence of combos. If the player succeeds in destroying them quickly, the score will gradually increase, going from 1 to 32 points per box.

In Pass N. Play, the competitive system gives way to a cooperative mode, putting players to progress as a team in the main stages of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Thus, they will be able to choose the normal mode or with the phases reversed, following only the rule that after a certain period of play, the control must be passed on to the friend so that he continues the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be released on October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.




