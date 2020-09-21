It’s About Time is seen once again in its launch trailer

The new adventure of the famous marsupial is coming to PS4 and Xbox One and Activision and Toys for Bob share a latest video trailer.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time hits stores on October 2, 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One; For this reason, and given the proximity of its launch in both physical and digital formats in both systems, Activision and Toys for Bob, publisher and developer of the title, respectively, have shared through their official channels a last video preview of the new adventure of the famous marsupial with the new version of Tawna.

New Crash 4 Video Trailer

Thus, and as we have seen through the different trailers and advances of the title since its official presentation last June, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will bet on a great variety of gameplay through various playable characters and different costumes with their own abilities, all this to overcome the most varied obstacles in all kinds of worlds that we will find in this new and crazy adventure full of humor.

The launch trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which you can see heading this news, shows us many of these new situations, not without giving up the typical and personal sense of humor of the saga. In addition, and as we could see in previous trailers, we will be able to play with a new version of Tawna, showing off new abilities and unique attacks.



