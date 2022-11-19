“It’s a great honor that I was asked to come back” — Arnold Schwarzenegger Teased The Sequel to His 1987 Action Movie

As Tom Cruise made billions at the box office with the sequel to his popular 1980s movie “The Best Shooter,” more and more stars are considering continuing their old blockbusters. For example, Will Smith will reportedly star in the movie “I am Legend 2” alongside Michael B Jordan. And now Arnold Schwarzenegger is also interested in developing Running Man 2.

The sci-fi thriller dystopia became a major hit in 1987. It was based on a novel by Stephen King, written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is thinking about “Running Man 2”

The 80s released too many blockbusters, including “Running Man”. The film follows Ben Richards, who was blamed for the same massacre he tried to stop. He was then forced to take part in a deadly game show hosted by Damon Killian. Richards had to navigate the treacherous while he tried to stay alive from the attacks of deadly Gladiators and a Circular Saw.

The former governor recently announced his desire to star in a sequel. “There are rumors about a new movie, The Running Man, so it’s a great honor for me to be invited back,” he said. Although this is not the first time he has raised this topic. He had previously talked about this during the Terminator Genisys promotion. He also mentioned returning to his role in Gemini.

Interestingly, Edgar Wright, according to Deadline, is also working on an action movie sequel. Although we don’t know yet whether Arnold Schwarzenegger is attached to her or not. What we do know is that it is closer to the source material.

According to the books, Richards was not forced to participate in the game. Instead, he volunteered to feed his family. The game was played all over the country. And there were no Bazzou or Gladiators, he was chased by assassins throughout the game. Edgar can attract Arnold to the sequel, because it is impossible to create “Running Man 2” without the main character! And he has already shown interest in reprising the role.

