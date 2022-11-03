Items from Taylor Hawkins Memorial concerts to be auctioned

The proceeds will be donated to MusiCares and Music Support.

Next week, various equipment used at two recent concerts in memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will be sold at a charity auction.

The auction, organized by the “world auction house to the stars” Julien’s Auctions, will be held at the Hard Rock Café in New York and online on the Julien’s Auctions website from next Friday to Sunday (November 11-13).

The proceeds will be divided between Music Support and MusiCares charities, both of which help musicians during periods of personal, medical or financial crises. The proceeds from the tribute concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in September also went to these charities.

“MusiCares has been honored to be the non—profit beneficiary of the Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concerts in the USA, and we are proud to partner with Julien’s Auctions on this incredible collection,” said Laura Segura, MusiCares Executive director.

“We are committed to helping the people behind music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues a wonderful celebration of Taylor’s life and his tremendous contribution to the music industry.”

Among the items to be auctioned are a selection of guitars, cymbals and drum skins, all of which have been signed by a host of concert stars, including Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana.

In addition, a one-of-a-kind Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck of 2022, custom-made in honor of Hawkins, will go under the hammer, which is estimated at 53-71 000 pounds (60-80 000 US dollars).

“It is a great honor for Julien’s Auctions to offer these incredible works signed by Foo Fighters artists and unforgettable tribute concerts of the Hawkins family dedicated to the extraordinary creative power and light of legendary music icon Taylor Hawkins,” said Martin Nolan, Julien’s executive director. Auctions.

“In addition, we are excited to team up with our longtime partners MusiCares and Music Support for this charity auction, which will raise funds for critical mental health and well-being support in the music community.”

Taylor Hawkins died in March at the age of 50 while on tour with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia.

Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen recently told NME about her performance in an American tribute show, in which she performed covers of Soundgarden hits “The Day I Tried To Live” and “Black Hole Sun” together with Grohl, Novoselic and Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil from Soundgarden. .

“The way they went through the show was so well done and so beautiful,” she said. “It was a very touching evening, very emotional. I feel like Taylor would really like that. Dave did a wonderful job honoring his friend.”