itch.io offers a bundle with 29 futuristic indies

The bundle not only includes a selection of cyberpunk-themed video games, but also a voracious criticism of the game by the Poles of CD Projekt.

The tremendous success of Cyberpunk 2077 at all levels is not going unnoticed by practically anyone, but there are means where the problems that occurred during its development are not forgotten. One of them is the unpopular crunch, which CD Projekt has not only hidden, but also justified and whitewashed, something that the independent industry wants to fight back. In this way, from the itch.io portal they have launched a bundle with no less than 29 indie games with a cyberpunk theme called Be A Better Cyberpunk, this nomenclature being a declaration of intentions.

Let’s start with video games: this bundle includes almost three dozen indie games such as Rooftop Cop, The Enigma Machine, Public Utility Mechs or Silicon Skin, not too well known but at a very attractive price. They are all offered for 60 dollars, or as they say from the portal, “the price of a cyberpunk AAA game”, in addition to including other digital goodies such as music or futuristic-themed fanzines, all the way to a value of more than 100 dollars.

A critic without mincing words

But as we said before, the criticism does not stop there. The title of this bundle -available until December 24th-, “Be a good cyberpunk”, hides a devastating criticism of the model of the Polish study, since on the official page you can read, directly, “¿ What’s wrong with CD Projekt? ”

From itch.io they respond, accusing them, in addition to the aforementioned crunch, of transphobia and racism, providing links to Vice articles or a ResetEra thread. In addition, they report the dangers of epilepsy that could be caused by some scenes in Cyberpunk 2077, and that CD Projekt has already claimed to be working to solve.

As we can see, the great success of Cyberpunk 2077, now available on consoles and PC, has had an impact on the industry in many ways.



