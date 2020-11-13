Itaú will have electric car sharing service in 2021

Itaú Unibanco’s bicycle rental service will gain an expansion, now for the sharing of electric cars. The project is called “vec Itaú” and was revealed this Thursday (12th).

In summary, the operation is a temporary rental of vehicles that belong to the service and are stationary. To do this, you need to find one of the car parking stations via an application on your cell phone, unlock it for use and return the car to one of these spaces after use. So far, three models have been confirmed: Jaguar I-Pace, BMW i3 and JAC iEV40.

For the time being, the price has not been set by Itaú, but the bank is looking for a form of payment that includes a fixed unlock rate and additions according to the time of use. Ucorp is the partner responsible for creating the app and the service’s infrastructure, and ConectCar, which releases tolls and parking spaces automatically, is also part of the project.

When?

The vec Itáu pilot is scheduled for February 2021, but only bank employees in São Paulo will be entitled to rent at this first moment, to be used between the institution’s buildings. Only in the second half of next year will the service be released to all inhabitants of the city. There is still no talk of expanding to other regions of Brazil.

TecMundo discount coupons:



