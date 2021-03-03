Itaú promotes event to hire women in the IT sector

Itaú Unibanco announced this week that it will hold “Somos Tod (a) s Tech”, an online event for recruiting developers. The celebration will take place between March 9 and 16 in remembrance of the Women’s Month.

According to the company, there will also be a chat with bank executives and a lecture with Amanda Graciano, a specialist in digital transformation who will talk about self-knowledge, career and technology.

The recruitment of professionals will be carried out in the system of quick hiring, called “Speed ​​Hiring”. Participants who are in the selection process will be able to hold a virtual meeting with executives from the IT sector at Itaú Unibanco. The chat will be a space for exchanging ideas and information about the profession and development.

“When we talk specifically about areas involving technology, the inclusion of women in the job market needs to be a priority for us, which is why we are always looking to develop initiatives like Somos Tod (a) s Tech”, explained Ana Drumond, technology director of the company.

The executive also recalled that one of the ways to promote diversity is precisely to offer opportunities and fair competition. She also argued that having women on the company’s technology team ends up attracting other professionals, who end up feeling represented in the environment.

Registration for the event is now open and can be done here. Check out the full schedule of Somos Tod (a) s Tech below.

March 9th, 2021 | 19h – Coffee with Itaú Executives (online). Ana Drumond (CIO), Carla Moraes (Superintendent of Software Engineering) and Fabíola Marchiori (CIO) participate in the chat

The 11th of March 2021 | 7 pm – Online lecture by Amanda Graciano – “Self-knowledge, career and technology: a possible trajectory in the midst of a whirlwind”

March 16, 2021 | 15h to 19h – Speed ​​Hiring online. Whoever signs up to participate must choose the preferred time