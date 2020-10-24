Itaú opens vacancies in technology

Two large companies have announced that they are hiring employees at all levels this week, which is a boost for those looking for jobs during the pandemic crisis, and also a sign of hope for better days in the future.

Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco, the largest private bank in the country and the largest bank in Latin America, is looking for new professionals to integrate several areas in Technology. There are more than 2 thousand positions, which must be filled between 2020 and 2021, for all levels, from junior to specialists.

There are vacancies for different profiles, such as:

Data scientist;

IT architects;

Mobile and web software engineers;

Information security and many others.

Regarding the quarantine period, the selection processes take place by videoconference, digitally and without any physical contact.

The vacancies for Technology will mostly be directed to the city of São Paulo, where the bank’s headquarters are located. To apply, the user must visit the bank’s vacancy hotsite at this link.



