Itaú Opens Registration For A Free It Course Exclusively For Black And Brown People

On Monday (27th), Itaú Unibanco began the registration process for another edition of Bootcamp Itaú Devs, a free online training program aimed at training and hiring professionals in the information technology area.

According to the bank, the selection this time is exclusively for black and brown people. Applications can be made on the program’s website until October 15th and the start of the class is scheduled for November 17th.

The candidate must be over 18 years old, be available to work full time (8 hours a day) and possess knowledge of logical reasoning. No college degree or professional experience in tech will be evaluated.

Those who pass the process are hired as Itaú employees from the first day of training, and then join the bank’s technology team.

In addition to technical information and behavioral content to develop essential skills in professional practice, this edition promises to offer three more weeks of course so that those approved can have practical experience in real projects in the technology area of ​​Itaú.

“As a technological hub, we have a duty to encourage the knowledge and participation of black and brown people in this ecosystem,” says the CDO of Itaú Unibanco and leader of Blacks at Itaú, Moisés Nascimento.

The program selects, trains and trains around 40 people per edition and, by the end of the year, more than 200 vacancies in the bank’s technology area will be filled by people who wish to work as back-end developers.

