Itatí Cantoral shows her figure wearing a yellow swimsuit

With four photographs, Itatí Cantoral showed that at 45 she is in spectacular shape, having the pleasure of wearing a canary yellow swimsuit with which she showed off her curves.

The images were taken in a spa, and the actress took advantage of one of them to promote her most recent work, the telenovela “La mexicana y el güero”. In recent days, she has worn her figure with various outfits and in various places, such as swimming pools and parks.

Despite the success and recognition that she has as an actress, Itatí pointed out in a recent Instagram post that the best thing in her life are her three children, so it is common to see photographs and videos from TikTok in which she appears accompanied by her little daughter María Itatí.



