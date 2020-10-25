Italy to have hydrogen-powered trains

Announced by Reuters on Thursday (22), an agreement signed by the Italian railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) with Europe’s largest natural gas transport group, Snam, is an attempt to make hydrogen use in the transport via “FS” trains.

The agreement is historic, as it is the first time that a state-owned railway company and an energy group have formalized an agreement aimed at using hydrogen as a possible solution to meet climate targets.

Environmentally friendly trains

The two companies officially announced on Wednesday (21) that they were setting up a working group to evaluate pilot projects aimed at replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen on the national rail network.

In this sense, Germany had launched, in September 2018, the first hydrogen powered trains: two Coradia iLint models, built by the French manufacturer Alstrom, completed their testing phase and proved that they can run for about 960 kilometers with a single tank of hydrogen.

The European Commission has outlined guidelines to expand gas production and use to help neutralize emissions completely by 2050. Snam has been experimenting with a 10% hydrogen mixture in part of its extensive natural gas network, and said 70% it is already composed of tubes “prepared for hydrogen”, which would facilitate fuel distribution in Italy.



