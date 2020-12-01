Italy fines Apple 10 million euros for its iPhone

One of the characteristics outlined by Apple in the presentations of its latest models was its immersion capacity and water resistance. The iPhone 8, X, XS and 11 series last up to 30 minutes submerged from 1 to 4 meters deep, thus obtaining the IP68 protection rating. But the Italian government has not seen it so clearly.

Italy fine for Apple iPhones

The ‘Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercat’ or AGMC, the Italian market regulator, has fined Apple Distribution International and Apple Italia S.r.l. with “10 million euros for two different unfair commercial practices.”

The first refers to “the dissemination of promotional messages for various iPhone models” in which the characteristic of being waterproof was exalted at a maximum depth of between 4 meters and 1 meter depending on the model and up to 30 minutes. The models to which it refers are:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11pro

iPhone 11 pro Max

Apparently, according to the Italian regulator, the messages “did not make it clear that this property can only be found in the presence of specific conditions”, for example, during specific and controlled laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water, “and not in normal conditions of use of the devices by consumers ”.

Mislead consumers

The AGMC also considers that “the concomitant statement in the disclaimer that reads ‘The warranty does not cover damage caused by liquids’, given the emphatic advertising claims of water resistance, misled consumers when not clarifying what type of guarantee it was referring to (conventional guarantee or legal guarantee), nor was it considered that it adequately contextualized the conditions and limitations of the water resistance claims ”.

The Antitrust Authority also considered that Apple’s refusal to provide warranty service in the after-sales phase when those iPhone models were damaged by the introduction of water or other liquids, thus preventing the exercise of its rights under the law of warranty or the Consumer Code, was an aggressive business practice.

A penalty of 10 million euros

For these reasons, and as explained on its official website, the AGMC has decided to impose sanctions for “a total of 10 million euros to Apple Distribution International and Apple Italia Srl”, ordering the publication of an extract of the measure in the website www.apple.com/it/, on the website www.apple.com/it/iphone/, through the link ‘Information for consumer protection’.



