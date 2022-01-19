Italian Government Meeting Interrupted By Final Fantasy Hentai

Final Fantasy: Earlier this week, on Monday (17), a meeting of the Italian government on data transparency gave rise to talk. At one point, instead of showing footage from his camera, one of the callers showed a porn clip from Final Fantasy.

When Senator Maria Laura Mantovani voiced Giorgio Parisi, winner of the Nobel Prize in physics last year, a porn video of Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII began to play. Without realizing what had happened, Mantovani continued her presentation, until she was alerted to the pornographic images scrolling on the screen.

The fateful moment was shared on Twitter, where in addition to the reactions of the users of the social network and some memes, it is possible to find the video of the exact time when the porn in computer graphics began to be shown on the screen.

anyway, on lighter news, have you heard about the Tifa Lockhart hentai video that was accidentally shown during a meeting of the Italian senate yesterday — Ducktor Naldush (@FrancescoDonald) January 18, 2022

All participants and viewers ended up watching the hentai footage for approximately 30 seconds. Despite removing the images displayed on the screen, the audio continued to play for about 15 seconds, when finally the technical team managed to get the content out of the broadcast.

According to the ANSA agency, those responsible for showing the Final Fantasy character’s sex video were identified and expelled from the place. She reportedly reported the incident to the police in the “hope that the culprits are punished”.

After the incident, Mantovani continued the call, finally allowing Parisi to make her presentation — as if nothing had happened.