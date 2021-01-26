It will show a big change in the continuity of the story

At the end of Lupine, Assane’s son, Raoul, is kidnapped by one of Mr. Pellegrini’s men. The roles have been reversed and Assane is now one step behind, which means Assane probably won’t be able to trust his proven methods.

Pellegrini is likely to hold Raoul hostage until Assane returns the necklace, but it is unclear what other motives Pellegrini may have in the second Lupine installment.

At this point in the Lupine series, it seems safe to say that Assane wouldn’t risk losing his son for nothing, so it’s hard to imagine Assane trying to cheat on Pellegrini and put his son at risk.

Assane may even team up with Detective Guedira to rescue Raoul, which would also be a huge departure from Lupine season 1, but would be in line with the Arsène Lupine books.

Lupine season 2 has been confirmed, but details of the plot and the exact release date are yet to come. While Lupine season 1 showed Assane easily outwitting and beating anyone he encountered.

The stakes now are incredibly high and incredibly emotional. The next Lupine installment will certainly bring its own twists and turns, but Assane’s entire world has been turned upside down and the Thief Knight will have to adapt his abilities.