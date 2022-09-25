It will print 5000 pages with one toner! | Overview of the HP Laserjet Tank Printer

If you’re looking for the best printer for home and business, we’ll take a look at our guest in this video, the HP LaserJet Tank MFP! We will briefly share with you the price, features and reviews of the HP LaserJet Tank MFP, as well as conduct a small test to show the limitations of the printer.

The phrase “MFP” in the name of the printer means “Multifunctional printer”. So, if you see an MFP; you can understand that the printer not only prints, but also performs other functions expected from the printer, such as scanning and copying. All models of this line from HP, including the one we tested in the video, have enough loading to print up to 5000 pages in black. This roughly shows that if you print 200 pages a month, you won’t need to buy a new toner for more than 2 years.

However, after printing 2500 sheets; that is, after you have used up half of the toner, you can use the original HP toner refill kit with code 154A to return the toner to full capacity in 15 seconds. Thanks to all these features, you can use the HP LaserJet Tank MFP for a long time without worrying about running out of toner.

