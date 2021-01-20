It will feature Fortnite, Pele and many soccer content

Fortnite is taking a break from its comic events to get back to regular sports again. After previous partnerships with organizations such as the NFL and Michael Jordan himself, Epic Games will host the Pelé Cup on January 20th.

Whoever participates in the tournament will be able to win not only a personalized Santos shirt signed by the King of Football, but also the kick-off set and the Soco no Ar gesture, Pelé’s iconic celebration. Items will be available in the store from January 23 – but can be won from the 20th.

On January 23 there will also be another event. Epic teamed up with 23 football clubs from around the world to create their new Kickoff Set. There will be ten variants of new men’s and women’s outfits, all of which can be changed at any time by the official kit of your favorite club.

The price in V-Bucks (in-game currency) has not yet been released, but the full list of club kits to be included can be seen below:

Santos (Brazil)

Bahia Brazil)

Manchester City (England)

Wolverhampton (England)

West Ham (England)

Sevilla (Spain)

Juventus (Italy)

Milan (Italy)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Rome Italy)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Schalke 04 (Germany)

Wolfsburg (Germany)

Sporting (Portugal)

Rangers (Scotland)

Celtic (Scotland)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Atlanta United (USA)

Los Angeles FC (USA)

Cerezo Osaka (Japan)

Melbourne City (Australia)

Sydney FC (Australia)

Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)