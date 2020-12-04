It will be the mysterious start of the first episode of season 6

Netflix, must deliver to fans of all fan favorite infernal series Lucifer the second part of season 6 that has kept them anxious for several months.

Let’s remember that the fifth season of Lucifer has suffered a delay in the premiere of the new episodes because even though the filming has already been completed, they are in the post-production stage.

Sometime in 2021, fans of the diabolical Netflix drama will be receiving the second wave of episodes of the Lucifer Morningstar series on their screens. These are expected to arrive at the beginning of the year.

And it is that while Lucifer fans remain “patient” waiting for the final episodes of the current season, the title of the first episode of the last season 6 wonders to leak on the web.

As all Lucifer viewers know, the show’s crew and Tom Ellis love to slowly build up the pressure and play with the fans. However, this time, the information revealed did not come directly from showrunner Ildy Modrovich or Joe Henderson, but from a couple of highly regarded websites.

The information was shared by some trusted sites like CBR and SpoilerTv, among others. The truth is that season 6 of Lucifer will have a mysterious beginning with the first episode which is titled: “Nothing changes around here.” Fans can only wait for the arrival of the latest installment to find out what that could mean.



