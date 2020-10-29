It Will Be the End of an Era for EMUI 11

Wang Chenglu, Head of Software Development for Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in an interview that there are huge similarities between EMUI 11 and Harmony OS. Chenglu’s statements suggest that EMUI 11 may be the ultimate Android-based interface.

Chinese technology company Huawei announced its own operating system Harmony OS last year. The company announced that it will create its own ecosystem, claiming that this operating system can run on any device from smartphones to computers. However, Huawei kept announcing that this operating system will not be used on its smartphones, despite the US blacklist decision. Recent developments reveal that this situation can now change.

Serving an interview with Wang Chenglu, Head of Software Development for Huawei Consumer Business Group, suggests that the Android 11-based interface named “EMUI 11” may be the latest software in Huawei’s Android ecosystem. Because Chenglu said during this interview that there are huge similarities between EMUI 11 and Harmony OS.

It should be stated that the statements made by Chenglu are very important in terms of the sector. Because the company will apparently offer a Harmony OS update to some of its devices after using EMUI 11 as a transition interface. In fact, this poses a serious problem for Google’s Android or Apple’s iOS ecosystem. However, the fact that Huawei is not able to supply parts suggests that this operating system may not even go outside of China.

In fact, Huawei made conflicting statements between the first version of Harmony OS and its second version. The company was far from smartphones in Harmony OS 1.0, as we just mentioned. However, with Harmony OS 2.0, this situation changed and smartphones started to speak frequently. It was also recently revealed which Huawei phones will have Harmony OS 2.0 support. These developments show how determined Huawei is about its ecosystem.



