It will be shorter than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt talks about the number of players who, despite playing many hours, did not finish the game. They want to prevent that from happening again.

It is not usual a week in which Cyberpunk 2077 is not the protagonist, especially when there are less than two months left for its launch, and without having reached the Gold phase, it is playable from start to finish. These days we have been able to enjoy a new episode of Night City Wire, in which CD Projekt updated new information about the game, among which are its minimum and recommended requirements for PC, and also know something about its duration. Without having concrete data on the number of missions and secondary activities it will have, the Polish study has warned that the main story will be shorter than that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

They want more players to finish it

The reason is very clear, and is that, according to the designer of missions, Patrick Mills, there are a “tremendous” amount of players who invested many hours in Geralt of Rivia’s third adventure, but still, they abandoned it before finishing it.

“We know that the main story of Cyberpunk 2077 will be slightly shorter than that of The Witcher 3, because we had many complaints that it was too long,” Mills said in a stream on Twitch. “Looking at the statistics, we see a huge amount of players who went very far but did not finish it. We want you to see the whole story, and that is why we have made it shorter, but we have much more to do, so in terms of Completers, I don’t have the exact numbers. “



