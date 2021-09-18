It was time, right? Android 12.1 AOSP gets new wallpaper after 5 years without changes

Those who follow the launch of new devices and operating systems are already used to seeing that we always have the offer of new wallpapers to monitor the changes and profiles seen on the devices, as well as the constant sharing of these to allow the change even if they don’t have the device they bring they shipped.

Contrary to this constant evolution, the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) was since Android 7.0 Nougat without checking a new wallpaper, something that was finally changed with the arrival of Android 12.1, thus breaking a 5-year fast in this aspect.

As can be seen below, Google abandoned the mountainous image with shades of pink and bet to include a more discreet wallpaper and in shades of blue, something that will certainly favor the use in devices with the dark mode activated.

The news, although it seems small, shows that little by little Google is focused on trying to give a more youthful air to the open version of the operating system of the little green robot and which is normally used as the basis for a good part of the custom ROMs available on XDA Developers and on other websites focused on handset customization.

The sky is not pink. After almost 5 years, Google is replacing the default AOSP wallpaper in s-v2 (API level 32, Android 12.1?) pic.twitter.com/3ZalOGpfY3 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 17, 2021

If you have enjoyed the new wallpaper, you can download it in full resolution to use on your device through the link below, giving access to the 5MB file.