It was the unexpected heavenly boost the series received

Lucifer fans are waiting for the Netflix streaming platform to deliver the second wave of episodes of the fifth season, which had been promised to hit screens in December 2020.

Let us remember that the production of the current season of Lucifer, stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast of Lucifer eventually returned to the film set, in order to shoot scenes for the next episodes of the hellish Netflix show.

If there is something that has characterized the diabolical Lucifer program, it is that it provokes the ire of some religious movements. At the start of the series, some collected signatures in order to take the show off the air as offensive and inappropriate.

At that time, being Lucifer a series whose protagonist is the king of darkness, the devil himself, it was not well seen by Christians. Although to date, that will not have changed much.

However, for the first time, the Lucifer series was recently praised by a Catholic news network. Surprisingly, seasons 4 and 5 of the series were somewhat praised by one of the top journalists on the influential Catholic news network NCR.

In a critical review, religious sociologist Tia Noelle Pratt praises the way the Lucifer series “addressed religion and the challenges of faith,” primarily for the trajectory of the titular character.

In her review published in the National Catholic Reporter magazine, Pratt noted that the dysfunctional relationship between Lucifer and God is something many believers can relate to. But, the Devil’s knowledge of the true existence of the Creator is what defines his development.

She also explained that Lucifer’s subconscious desire to obtain the Father’s approval is also an emotion felt by many who truly believe in God. This said Pratt:

“The dichotomy between faith and reason is told through the lens of family drama, procedural fiction, and a love story.”

And it is that when reading the review published by the referred sociologist, immediately Lucifer’s showrunner, Ildry Modrovich shared the following on Twitter:

“As I was raised in a Catholic home, I am very proud of the way we approach the faith in Lucifer. I really enjoyed this detailed analysis! ”

In this same vein, Lucifer’s main actor Tom Ellis, interpreter of Lucifer Morningstar, also offered a token of appreciation for the explanation of the plot from the point of view of the Catholic.

“It is always satisfying to hear from people of faith who respond positively to our series. This is probably my favorite article on Lucifer. “



