It was the return of George O’Malley with his 17th season

ABC, launched this Thursday the long-awaited episode 4 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, which would reveal which character from Meredith Grey’s past would return for their reunion while the surgeon convalescing from covid, keeps her dreams on the beach.

Fans were shocked when at the end of the second episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, they saw the supernatural appearance of Dr. Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, during Meredith’s dream.

And it is that after the third episode of the seventeenth installment of ABC’s medical drama was broadcast, the channel released the promotional teaser for the fourth chapter of the series which revealed that another character from Meredith’s past would appear to meet her again.

For two weeks, eager fans kept speculating which of the characters from the past, who already passed away on Grey’s Anatomy, would return for the beach dream.

During this time, it was said that perhaps it could be Mark Sloan or Lexie Gray, Meredith’s late sister. Both characters died during the plane crash in Grey’s Anatomy season 8.

Finally, in the fourth episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey’s great friend George O’Malley appeared, played by T. R. Knight, who had not appeared since season 5 after he was hit by a bus.

During the first half of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4, George and Meredith walked together on the beach and sat down to chat face to face. A longer conversation than the one with Derek during the second episode. Meredith’s dream of George was also joined by Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber.



