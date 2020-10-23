“It was love at first sight”: Georgina Rodríguez

In the world of sports there are few couples as solid as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez. The Portuguese star takes advantage of 100% of his free time to be with his family and the model uses any pretext to show off her love on social networks.

This week, Georgina spoke to the French site Paris Match and revealed how the two met, revealing that what they felt was love at first sight.

“It was love at first sight. We met for the first time on the street, in Madrid, when I was returning home, and we did not dare to speak. Some time later she came to buy at the luxury boutique where I worked as a salesperson. Then fate brought us together again at a party. This is where we spoke for the first time. It was a very special moment, despite the world around us, we felt as if we were alone. Cristiano is one of the best people I know. He protects me, we have a great bond. And I can’t deny the obvious: it’s a bomb! Everything draws me to him, ”Rodríguez said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been in a relationship since 2016 and together they have procreated Alana Martina, the footballer’s fourth daughter.



