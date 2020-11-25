It was Jo and Jackson’s kiss to forget Alex Karev

The popular Grey’s Anatomy series premiered its season 17 with incredible scenes, but one of those that also caught the attention of all viewers was the uncomfortable kiss of Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery.

Let’s remember that things have not been going very well for Jo Wilson, since she was abandoned by her husband, Alex Karev, who ended up living with Izzie Stevens.

So at the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere, all fans of the show were amazed at what Jo tried to do with Dr. Jackson Avery.

In the scene that we will show you next, it will be recorded in everyone like, the uncomfortable kiss between Jo and Jackson Avery. Check out the video here.

As we talked to you in one of our previous notes about this same scene, the Grey’s Anatomy series, it could be suggesting a rapprochement between Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery.

So it would not be surprising that in the next episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we see a more intimate approach between these two characters.



