It Was Discovered That Dolphins Can Learn ‘Something’ From Each Other

A new study by scientists in Australia revealed that dolphins, one of the smartest animals on the planet, taught each other new behavior. The study also showed that there are similarities between the marine mammals and the great apes in the way of communication.

Dolphins, one of the loveliest and smartest creatures in the world, have extremely remarkable qualities, including their ability to recognize themselves in the mirror, their long-term memory and the ability to socialize with creatures other than their own.

A study in Australia shows that dolphins actually help each other how to use various tools and become better hunters. Essentially, dolphins learn the majority of what they know, like many other mammals, from their mothers rather than their peers. But the study in question gives this view a new perspective.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, focuses on a specific dolphin behavior called “bombardment.” Bombardment is a technique that some dolphins use as a trap to easily catch prey. According to the researchers, dolphins observe the abilities in their peers and learn what they have done over time to be better in this technique.

Sonja Wild, the head of the research, said that using a multi-networked version of the network-based diffusion analysis (NBDA), they demonstrated that the behavior performed when applying the bombardment technique spread through non-vertical social transmission. Stating that their findings show that there are more than one transmission paths of food search behaviors in dolphins, Wild stated that there are behavioral similarities in the communication between marine mammals and great apes.

The concept of “non-vertical social transmission” that scientists are talking about here means learning or transferring skills and knowledge not from parents or adults from the environment. According to the research, dolphins can also gain skills and abilities from their peers.

“Our study shows that the“ bombardment ”technique is spreading among dolphins through social learning. This is quite surprising, because dolphins and other whales tend to follow the ‘do as your mother’ strategy to learn food-seeking behavior.



