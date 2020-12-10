It was a good company owned by Megan Boone.

The Blacklist is still in production for its season 8, but something very special has been shared by the official account of the series. The company that Megan Boone had with this actor.

Season 8 of The Blacklist, is leaving all viewers surprised by the plot that the series is taking, after the death of Liz’s “mother” and her fight against Red.

All of these stories that have been adapted into season 8 of the show have led the entire cast of the series to long hours of working to get production on time.

For that reason, the official Instagram account of The Blacklist has shared a photo of actress Megan Boone with actor Hisham Tawfiq in this way.

There's always good company on #TheBlacklist set. 📸: Megan Boone pic.twitter.com/TlASnvarMZ — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) December 9, 2020

The description of the publication reads as follows: “There is always good company.” Recall that actor Hisham Tawfiq plays Dembe Zuma, Red’s faithful man.

So Boone’s character, Liz, doesn’t seem to trust him too much, even though he’s trying to prove the truth and disagrees with Red.



