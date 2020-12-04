It was a bad experience Millie Bobby Brown had with a fan

The Netflix streaming platform’s fiction and suspense series Stranger Things will hit fan screens sometime in 2021, while production on season 4 remains underway.

Recall that the production of the fourth season of Stranger Things, stopped in March as a result of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

It wasn’t until late October that the crew and cast of Stranger Things returned to the film set in order to shoot the scenes for the upcoming season 4 episodes.

Fans of the Netflix fiction and suspense series remain anxious. Due to this, the star who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, is totally shocked by an unpleasant moment that she lived outside the film set, with a fan who accosted her to the point of annoying her.

It turns out that the Stranger Things actress took to social media in order to express her emotions to the show’s viewers and the general public, explaining that an insistent fan not only dared to invade her privacy but was very persistent in doing so. .

The eleven interpreter in Stranger Things, published a video on her Instagram account about the unpleasant encounter with a fan who did not understand the meaning of the word “no”, while she went shopping with her mother and a fan asked her to do a video at the moment. This Said Millie Bobby Brown:

“I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to have a video taken? Of me? It’s not like either of us.”

After the bad moment, the fan followed the Stranger Things actress when paying for her purchases, in order to insist that she take the video, until the situation was overflowing until Brown got upset

“I was paying and she walked past me and started recording me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask of you?'”

“She said ‘So I can’t record a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’

“It bothers me that people try to push the boundaries, and I wish people were more respectful. I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to have a video filmed, it’s not necessary. I’m still trying to get over all this, it’s overwhelming I’ll take a picture with you, but when you push the limit and try to fight me, where are my rights to say no?



