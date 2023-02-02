Britney Spears replied to Alyssa Milano. The “Toxic” singer is one of the most beloved celebrities in the industry, whose personal struggle has been witnessed by the whole world. She was once an icon of pop culture and still remains the beloved of her fans. But knowing about her difficulties, these fans sometimes worry about her well-being.

One of those concerned fans was Alyssa Milano. The activist and actress, who is also active on social media, apparently incorrectly erased Spears. Now the princess of pop has reacted to these concerns and is upset that the cops kicked down her door because of it.

Britney Spears was upset because of the concern shown by Alyssa Milano.

Everyone was happy when the “Crime” singer won a custody case against her family, but it wasn’t a happy ending to her story. She even married her boyfriend Sam Asgari, but her strange social media activity raised concerns about her mental state and safety. According to PageSix, Spears posted Alyssa Milano’s tweet and wrote, “I’m sad to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!” Spears felt that this was also a kind of harassment. The 41-year-old woman ended her message by saying that women should support each other, not humiliate each other.

In December, Milano posted a tweet asking to check out Britney Spears. The tweet clearly attracted a lot of fan attention. Several people called 911, and police knocked on Spears’ door to check on welfare. One fan even took a video of his conversation with the police on TikTok. The singer assured that she is “happier than ever.” But she tends to appear and disappear from social media and often posts strange things.

One day she recognized her estranged sister, and another time she published n*des. Her social media has also been largely deactivated since New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, her family feud is still going on as she and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears beat each other up online. Milano has not yet responded to Spears’ appeal to her.

What do you think about Britney Spears blaming Alyssa Milano for all this? Comment on your thoughts.