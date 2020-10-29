It turns out why Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed!

We recently heard that Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed to December 10. One of the biggest reasons of the developer team was that they wanted to make the game more stable for each platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 ready for PC

Cyberpunk 2077 is actually ready for the PC, but they had to delay the game due to the confusion of existing consoles. CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski cited the source of the delay as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“First of all, on behalf of the entire board, I would like to apologize for not keeping our promises and not keeping your trust. We underestimated the time required for the final processes. The game is PC ready and works great on next generation consoles and can be sent to these platforms at the scheduled date. However, while the game is approved on current generation consoles, optimization requires a little extra time for such a large and complex game. ” made a statement in the form.

In a Q&A session that followed his announcement, Kicinski repeated the phrase “we have the game available on PC” and said the studio will probably be able to release the game for PC on November 19, but “having an extra 3 weeks will allow us to have the game ready on all platforms. He also made an addition in the form of. I wish the PC version would be released on November 19, but during this time, the developer team will continue to make improvements to the PC version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10, 2020 for PS4-Pro-PS5, Xbox One-X, Xbox Series X-S, Stadia and Windows PC.



