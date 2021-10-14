It Turned Out Why EA Wanted To Change The Name Of FIFA!

FIFA: The possibility of changing the name of FIFA, one of the most popular series in the game world, has been talked about for a while. In the past hours, it has become clear why Electronic Arts wants to make such a change.

FIFA Wants Nearly 2.5 Billion Dollars

Using FIFA’s naming rights, EA pays FIFA $150 million for naming rights during the World Cup every four years. But FIFA wants much more this time. According to reports, FIFA wants a very high amount of $ 1 billion for the World Cup every four years. So their 10-year deal costs around $2.5 billion.

That’s not the only problem. FIFA also wants to explore the digital aspects of the game, such as NFT, and is blocking EA in this part. For all these reasons, EA wants to change the name of FIFA.

In recent years, we have clearly seen how greedy the FIFA organization is. Seeing that EA has made billions of dollars in recent years, it is not surprising that they had such a desire. The latest agreement between EA and FIFA will end with the World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022.