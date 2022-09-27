It turned out: This is the new monogram of King Charles III.

The new monogram of King Charles III (73) has already been published. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), her son Charles became the new Regent of the United Kingdom. This is due to numerous changes. Soon, new coins and banknotes with the image of the monarch’s head were introduced into circulation. And the famous red mailboxes may soon get a new coat of paint: Buckingham Palace has unveiled a monogram designed for King Charles.

The emblem is formed from the first letter of Charles’ name and the letter R, which means Rex (in English: King). In addition, part of the new monogram also includes the number three, which is given in Roman numerals, and the crown. From now on, it will replace the coat of arms of the late Queen and can be seen on government documents and as a postmark on letters from the royal family, among other things. In addition, red mailboxes available throughout the UK should be provided with a new symbol.

