It turned out that old photos are not deleted on Instagram

It has been determined that the deletion of Instagram users for old photos and messages does not work. One researcher stated in his study that he reached the photo he deleted more than 1 year ago. This means that the photo is not deleted from the servers.

Many users delete their old posts and messages. It was stated that although this information is not seen by anyone, its presence on the servers continues. Instagram stated that the issue was a bug and it was fixed.

Instagram had an error deleting old photos

A researcher named Saugat Pokharel stated in his study that a copy of the deleted photos and messages remain on Instagram servers. The researcher, who was able to view a previously deleted photo, was also rewarded for the mistake he found.

Instagram explained that there was an error in deleting old photos and messages. He also awarded the researcher $ 6,000 for discovering this error. It was also announced that the error was discovered in November and repaired in July.

“In the researcher’s report, a photo and message deleted by a user can be reappeared in the“ Download your info ”tool, the Instagram spokesperson said in a statement. We fixed this error and didn’t discover any malicious use. We thank the researcher. ” said.

It is unclear whether the error affected all Instagram users or a certain number of users. However, it is reported that the deleted data is deleted from the servers within a certain period of time. Among other information, this period can be up to 90 days. It was previously discovered that messages deleted for Twitter still exist on the server.

The “download information” part is known as a tool that allows users to easily download the data on the application. This feature became mandatory after the laws passed in the European Union.



