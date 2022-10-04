It took only 3 days for the blonde to be kicked out of the #1 Netflix slot… Gerard Butler

Andrew Dominic’s “Blonde” received mixed reviews from critics and social media users. Usually, a Netflix movie with mediocre reviews still ranks first, for example, Queen Latifah’s film “The End of the Road” had a brutal rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but was No. 1 in 80 countries. While “Blonde” was the No. 1 hit movie on Netflix after its initial release, it took three days for it to drop to No. 3… Gerard Butler’s movie of all things.

Netflix’s “Blonde” no longer ranks first among popular Netflix movies. As you can see in the picture below, Gerard Butler’s “Last Seen Alive” took first place.

On September 29, a day after the premiere of “Blonde”, “Blonde” took first place in the rating of popular films, followed by “Jazzman’s Blues” by Lou and Tyler Perry. He continued to hold this spot until October 2, when “Last Seen” dethroned the Blonde from first place, and the Blonde took second place, followed by Simon Pegg and Lily Collins”Legacy”. Then, on October 3, “Blonde” dropped even lower, taking third place, and “Heritage” rose to second place, and “Last Seen Alive” still took first place.

“Last Seen Alive” would be an example of another Netflix movie with a low rating, but in the first place in Netflix trends. Gerard Butler’s latest film about a man desperately searching for his missing wife currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 11% based on nine reviews. The audience score does not currently exist because there are not enough ratings to create it. “Legacy” was not liked by critics, and this thriller currently has 24% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 33% audience. Despite these low ratings, it’s obvious that Netflix streamers are set for a good thriller.