It Takes Two, The GOTY 2021, Will Have Adaptations For Film And Television

It Takes Two: The celebrated video game from Hazelight Studios, GOTY 2021 for FreeGameTips, changes format to adapt its cooperative adventures to film and TV. It Takes Two, the celebrated video game from Hazelight Studios with Josef Fares at the helm and winner of GOTY 2021 at The Game Awards, will have adaptations for film and television; This is how the Variety portal reveals it, collecting the first impressions of some of those responsible, including Fares himself, who has celebrated the confirmation of these new projects, assuring that “there is great potential” in them.

From the creators of the Sonic movie

Thus, the production company dj2 Entertainment, responsible for the recent Sonic: The Movie and other future adaptations of the video game world such as the Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix and adaptations such as Disco Elysium for television and Sleeping Dogs for the cinema, will become charge of adapting the adventures of Cody and May, although for now it is unknown in what format they will do it, beyond aiming at “cinema and television”, according to Variety.

As we say, Josef Fares himself has already reacted to the announcement, assuring that “creating the world and the story of It Takes Two was a lot of fun for both me and the team. Given that it has a strong narrative with lots of wacky characters and crazy moments of co-op action, the potential for a good film or TV adaptation is huge.”

For its part, from the audiovisual production company they have also celebrated the new project; So says Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of the company: “We are honored to collaborate with Josef, Oskar and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the adaptation of It Takes Two. Like the rest of the video game world, we fell head over heels for Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim, and the imaginative fantasy universe that Hazelight has created, and we can’t wait to bring these characters and this world to life in the small and big screen”, concludes the director.