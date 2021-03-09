It Takes Two: new trailer shows the importance of teamwork

Developer Hazelight Studios has released a new trailer for It Takes Two, a cooperative adventure title published by Eletronic Arts.

With more gameplay scenes featuring the exciting and challenging journey of the couple Cody and May, the trailer suggests that the cooperative game from the same studio as A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons promises to bring a complete system of multiplayer mechanics, rescuing the split screen and putting players to constantly work as a team, both on platforms and in boss battles.

The trailer also confirmed that the game will use the Friend Pass system that had already been implemented in A Way Out, where only one player will need to purchase the full version of the title, while the other can only install the demo or free trial . The coop system will work in a cross-gen format, where PS4 and PS5 users can join games, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X.

It Takes Two will be released on March 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.