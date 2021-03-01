It Takes Two minimum and recommended PC requirements

The new video game by Josef Fares arrives at the end of March with the aim of being the best and most complete work of the author; eminently cooperative.

Electronic Arts has detailed the minimum and recommended PC requirements for It Takes Two, the new video game from Hazelight Studios and Josef Fares, its charismatic creator. Following Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Starbreeze) and A Way Out (Hazelight this time), the cooperative vision of the Swedish-Lebanese designer will reach a new level with the adventure of Cody and May.

To meet the minimum requirements it will be necessary for our computer to have a Windows 8.1 or 10 operating system accompanied by an AMD R7 260X, Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent graphics card, 8 GB of RAM and an Intel i3 2100T, AMD FX 6100 or processor. equivalent. Next, we leave you with the minimums and the recommended ones to fully enjoy this ambitious cooperative work.

Throughout the adventure, It Takes Two will invite us to live a narrative with metaphorical touches in a very casual, but also emotional way, with a story that will awaken all kinds of feelings while we play. It is recommended to play cooperatively, precisely, to feel these sensations more tangibly accompanied.

According to estimates by the author himself, the duration of the campaign will be around 2:15 p.m. it will, however, become Josef Fares’ longest game. Those who want to play with friends will not have to have bought the game twice, but thanks to the Friend Pass (like A Way Out) it will be possible for the invited person to enjoy the game from their console with the host, which yes you must have the copy of the game.

It Takes Two is scheduled for its world premiere on March 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100T or AMD FX 6100

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R7 260x

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570K or AMD Ryzen 3 1300x

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD R9 290X

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space