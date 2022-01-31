It Takes Two Is Getting A TV Series And Movie Adaptations

It Takes Two: The Game of Awards 2021 winning game It Takes Two will be adapted into a television series and film. The information was released this Monday (31) by the website Variety, which said that the productions will be headed by dj2 Entertainment, which has not yet announced premiere dates.

The information was confirmed by Josef Fares, creative director of the game. “Creating the world and story of It Takes Two was a lot of fun for me and the team,” he said. “Because [the game] has a strong narrative with a lot of wacky characters and wacky co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great film or television adaptation,” he added.

Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO and co-founder of dj2 Entertainment, said that partnering with Fares and developer Hazelight Studios was an honor. “Like the rest of the gaming world, we’ve fallen head over heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the fantasy universe Hazelight created, and we can’t wait to bring these characters — and this world — to the big screen and small,” he argued.

According to Variety, for now there is no information from studios or people who will work on the adaptations. However, according to sources, Josh Miller and Pat Casey, writers of the Sonic movie, will work on the text of the project.

In addition to Sonic, dj2 Entertainment is working on other television/film game adaptations. The company is responsible for developing a Tomb Raider anime-style series heading to Netflix, a Disco Elysium-based series, and a Sleeping Dogs film.

So, what do you think of film and TV adaptations of It Takes Two? Were you excited about the news? Leave your opinion in the comments.